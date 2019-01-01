Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: A Tribute To The Entertainment, Entertainment & Entertainment Of Bollywood!

Happy New Year and Happy Birthday Vidya Balan! Today, 1st January, let us go on our unknown trivia journey of her top movies.

Parineeta

This romantic drama was adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Bengali novel and was Vidya’s debut movie. It was also the debut for producer Pradeep Sarkar who won National award. Vidya who calls Pradeep Sarkar Dada says that she worked with him for an ad and later ended up doing three music videos with him for Euphoria, Shubha Mudgal and Pankaj Udhas. Pradeep Sarkar had visualised Vidya for the role and he convinced Vidhu Vinod Chopra about his choice. Well, they did not go wrong. The industry got a terrific actor/star and Vidya walked away with the Filmfare award as well for best debut.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Vidya played a Radio Jockey. Her “Good Morning Mumbai” was electrifying. Interestingly Rajkumar Hirani chose her for this very reason – that her voice would do full justice to a video jockey’s role. Lage Raho Munna Bhai was the 1st movie to be screened at the United Nations.

Paa

Vidya plays the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s mother. The movie gave her the Filmfare best actress award and Mr Bachchan the National film award for best actor. The movie was based on Francis Ford Coppola’s 1996 movie Jack. Amitabh Bachchan’s make us was possibly inspired by The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button. However R Balki made this movie his own. Interestingly he was inspired by a personal interaction with Mr Bachchan and Abhishek where he observed Abhishek behaving in a mature and seasoned manner

Ishqiya

Vidya won the Filmfare critics’ award for best actress and numerous other awards as well in this movie starring her, Naseeruddin Shah and Arshaad Warsi. All critics called it a delightful little movie.

No One Killed Jessica

This movie was based on the real life story of the murder of Jessica Lal. Vidya and Rani put in terrific performances. Vidya plays the role of Sabrina, sister of Jessica and put in a sterling performance.

The Dirty Picture

Vidya played the role of Silk Smitha in this biopic. It was a lifetime performance by Vidya

who won the National award for her role in this movie of which she was called the hero. Her dialogue “Filmein sirf teen cheezo ke wajah se chalti hai, entertainment, entertainment and entertainment aur main entertainment hoon” will always be one of the best ever dialogues ever in Hindi movies.

Kahaani

Vidya Bagchi will be one of the memorable film characters of all time and won Vidya a best actress award. Saswata Chatterji too played a memorable role of an assassin, Bob Biswas. Vidya said later in an interview that Sujoy Ghosh came to her with a script which she rejected and Sujoy said that he would keep on coming to her with one idea after another and finally she liked one which she asked to be developed and ultimately the result was magic.

Tumhari Sulu

Vidya won Best actress for her role as an ambitious housewife turned radio jockey. Vidya said that she loved doing the role as she loves talking and having played the role in Lage Raho Munna Bhai it was familiar space for her.

Vidya who is married to Siddarth Roy Kapur reportedly has several exciting projects. One such is NT Rama Rao’s biopic, where she plays NTR’s wife. Looking forward to the same and many more interesting roles from this incredibly talented lady.

Happy Birthday Vidya!

