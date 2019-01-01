Simmba Box Office: Akshay Kumar VS Ranveer Singh – 375 Crores VS 396 Crores & Counting

Gen Y star, Ranveer Singh, is having a time of his life. After delivering monstrous success with Padmaavat, the actor married actress Deepika Padukone and is currently enjoying the stupendous journey of his latest release Simmba at the box office. A week ago, we wrote an article about Ranveer is soon to overtake superstar Akshay Kumar to be the highest grossing actor of the year and Ranveer has managed to achieve the feat in mere 5 days of Simmba’s release.

Akshay Kumar, who is very consistent at the box office, had a fascinating run this year too. With all his releases including PadMan (78.95 crores), Gold (107.37 crores) and 2.0 (Hindi version- 188 crores till now), the actor has amassed 374.32 crores in the year. While, riding high on the success of Padmaavat (300.26 crores) and Simmba (96.35 crores till now), Ranveer Singh has accumulated 396.37 crores*.

With such a huge total, Ranveer Singh has emerged as the most successful actor of the year. It’s highly appreciable that within a span of 8 years in Bollywood, the lad has managed to establish himself as a crowd puller. The supremely talented actor has proved his versatility by doing different genres like Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Padmaavat and now masala entertainer Simmba.

Already the most successful actor of the year, it will be interesting to see whether Ranveer Singh manages to accomplish a mighty target of delivering one 300 crore and one 200 crore movie in a single year, which is only achieved by superstar Salman Khan in 2015 with Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

