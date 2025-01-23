It has been known that Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has rejected working in movies such as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa,’ ‘Krrish,’ and ‘Munnabhai MBBS,’ which later turned out to be blockbusters at the box-office. But did you know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also offered Farah Khan’s Happy New Year? Read on to find out why she refused to be a part of the film.

In an interview with NDTV, the actress was questioned about being offered Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer Happy New Year. In response, the actress confessed being offered the role, and she also explained the reason for turning it down. Aishwarya said, “Yeah, I was offered the film, and it did seem like quite a fun trip. I knew we would have a blast doing it, and it was going to be a fun experience.”

“It wouldn’t have worked out with both me and Abhishek in the film and not being paired with each other. We wouldn’t be cast opposite each other. It would be really, really weird, right? That’s why I had to decline it,” Bachchan added.

However, the role eventually went to Deepika Padukone, and the movie turned out to be a blockbuster. For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have featured together in films like Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho, and Raavan.

Directed by Farah Khan, Happy New Year is an action-comedy film released in 2014. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

