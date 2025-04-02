Salman Khan’s Sikandar is inching towards the 150 crore mark at the box office and the film has earned 141.5 crore in three days. This might be one of the slowest films of Salman Khan that is taking much time to enter the 200 crore. However, before hitting that landmark, the film has to earn a little to claim three rare achievements!

While the film is earning despite piracy, it has also made some milestone records on its way. This is an impressive achievement in its initial phase, despite piracy denting the box office. Moreover, Salman Khan’s stardom is on full display as the film continues its triumphant run.

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Day 3

In three days, while the film stands at a total of 141.5 crore, here are three records, he might soon break at the box office.

Surpassing Last Year’s Eid Total

Eid 2024 at the box office was a disaster with Akshay Kumar‘s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan bringing less than 200 crore at the worldwide box office. Sikandar currently needs only 41.6 crore at the box office to surpass the collective total of the two Eid disasters.

Check out their individual numbers at the box office:

Maidaan: 71.52 crore worldwide

worldwide Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.60 crore worldwide

Total: 183.1 crore worldwide

Surpassing Salman Khan’s Last Eid Release

Salman Khan probably delivered his lowest-grossing Eid at the box office in 2024 with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which earned a total of 184.6 crore in its lifetime. Salman Khan needs only 43.1 crore more to surpass the worldwide total of his last theatrical release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 184.6 crore.

Surpassing 2nd Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

Currently, the second highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide is Sky Force, with a gross collection of 174.21 crore. Sikandar needs only 32.71 crore at the box office to surpass this record!

