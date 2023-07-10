SatyaPrem ki Katha had its fifth-best day since release as 5.25 crores* came in Sunday. Released on a Thursday, the film had its first four days as its best ever and then from Monday onwards, it started collecting in the 4 crores range and then had the regular drop on numbers. The need of the hour was that it gathers pace all over again and that first happened on Saturday when the collections stepped back into the 4 crores zone. The next logical progression was that it hit 5 crores again, and that too has now happened on Sunday.

The film will, of course, dip again today but unlike last week, this time Friday to Monday drop should be lesser. While the film had brought in 2.85 crores on Friday, anything around 1.75 crores on Monday is something that everyone associated with SatyaPrem Ki Katha would be aiming for. On Wednesday, the film is expected to be impacted due to the arrival of Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Hence, the Sameer Vidwans-directed romantic drama has today and tomorrow to bring in the most moolah.

With 66.06 crores* in its kitty now, the Sajid Nadiadwala production will cross 70 crores this week and from there on add on all the bonus numbers that come its way in weeks to follow.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

