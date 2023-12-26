Just as for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, even for Prabhas’ Salaar, the long holiday weekend is over, and a huge chunk of people have gone back to work. The day five box office figures for Prashanth Neel’s film are in, and it looks like things are going south for the film a bit sooner than expected.

The 4-day total (nett, all India) was around 256 crores after the film collected 45 crores (nett, all India) on its fourth day at the box office. This was due to the Christmas boost, but things are looking at a riskier side on day 5.

Its box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki is also one of the reasons why the brakes appear to be firmer than what they should’ve been ideally. A decrease in the pace could partially also be because of the content and the fatigue caused by actioners after Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan, and Animal.

On its day 5, as per the early trends flowing in, Prabhas’ Salaar has collected in the range of 22-24 crore (nett, all India). It’s a good number if you look at it as a standalone figure, but when things like its 350-400 crore enormous budget come into the picture, it gets dwarfed in comparison to what it should’ve been.

The drop is over 50%, and it’ll take the Salaar box office’s grand total to 278-280 crore (nett, all India). This means Prabhas starrer would have to showcase a good jump over the coming weekend to help the film earn a respectable total justifying its mighty budget. Is Salaar 2 on the cards, though? Salaar: Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam was announced at the end of part 1, but makers would surely be eyeing the lifetime collections to be double sure about investing the bomb on its sequel.

If you’re still wondering whether you should watch the film or not, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More wrote this in Salaar movie review: “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is definitely not a perfect film, but it passes with flying colors in the genre of mass entertainers. With good elevation scenes, adrenaline rush moments, and Prabhas’ angry young man avatar, the film does its job of entertaining you.”

Must Read: Dunki Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan Scores Double The Occupancy In Evening Shows – Baj Gaya Dunki ka Dunka!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News