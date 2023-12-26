Dunki Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan Scores Double The Occupancy In Evening Shows...

Dunki ka Dunka baja box office par? The film’s viral public review had this line, and that’s what many of you want to know as the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is all set to finish a week at the ticket windows. It’s day six today, and early trends numbers are in. Are they on the lines we had expected to be after seeing the advance bookings? Let’s find out!

On its day 5, Dunki earned 24.32 crores, which was in line with what was predicted, and it was a low number considering the 30.70 crore it collected on its day 4 (Sunday). Owing to the Christmas holiday, it was expected that the film would earn in the ballpark of 30 crore.

On day 6, though, a dip was predicted as today is the first working day after the long Christmas weekend it enjoyed. It would’ve been a dangerous area to be in if the drop was in the single digits, but thankfully, that’s not the case.

As per early trends coming in, the Badshah of Bollywood movie has earned in the range of 10-12 crore (nett) on its day 6. It’s still a stable place to be in, as during the upcoming weekend, Dunki should surely see a considerable jump in the numbers. This would take the film’s grand total in the range of 140-142 crore after six days.

In fact, today’s evening shows witnessed almost double the occupancy than morning & noon, cementing the fact that the festive season is going to help the film in the long run.

Check out the day-wise total of Dunki (India nett):

Day 1 – 29.20 crores

Day 2 – 20.12 crores

Day 3 – 25.61 crores

Day 4 – 30.70 crores

Day 5 – 24.32 crores

Day 6 – 10-12 crores* (early trends)

(early trends) Total – 140-142 crores*

Check out the day-wise total of Dunki (worldwide gross) for the first five days:

Day 1 – 58 crores

Day 2 – 45.40 crores

DAY 3 – 53.82 crores

Day 4 – 53.91 crores

Day 5 – 45.27 crores

Total – 256.40 crores

With Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is ending one of the best years any actor could ever have in the Indian film industry. After Pathaan & Jawan‘s gargantuan success, whatever this Rajkumar Hirani film does would act like a cherry on the top of the cake.

