It has been a decent enough run so far for the Hindi version of Salaar. The film didn’t drop much on Thursday either, and as a result, 8.50 crores more were added to its total. It has done well enough during the weekdays, and in spite of being the kind of masala movie that primarily works better in the interiors and in the single screens, Salaar has managed to cover a reasonable distance.

The Prashanth Neel-directed film has reached 93 crores* so far and is now just about getting ready to hit the 100 crore mark. Unless it ends up dropping higher than expected, it should actually manage to enter the 100 Crore Club today itself.

That’s a par result for the film considering the fact that it came on a clash with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki and still managed to reach this far. In fact, once the film hits the century, it would be adding bonus numbers, and it would all boil down to what the second weekend turns out to be.

Again, it’s going to be an extended one since Monday is a holiday as well, which means the overall collections would zoom rather well. So far, the Prabhas starrer is set well for a 150 crores lifetime total, and that would be by and large, a satisfactory score.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

