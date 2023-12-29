We witnessed one of the biggest box office battles in recent times after Dunki and Salaar locked horns ahead of Christmas. As expected, with names like Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas being associated with films, the clash got attention from all over. Now, surprisingly, the battle has intensified, and all eyes are set on their performances on a daily basis. Keep reading to know more!

As we have seen, 2023 has been a fantastic year for Shah Rukh, and the superstar is currently enjoying the best phase in his career in terms of box office. Earlier this year, he gave two all-time blockbusters (Pathaan and Jawan) and inaugurated the 400 crore, 500 crore, and 600 crore club for Bollywood. So, it was obvious that SRK’s latest collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani will enjoy the halo effect of his previous successes.

With the momentum working in Shah Rukh Khan’s favor, Dunki has done reasonably well at the Indian box office by earning 152.01 crores in 7 days, despite mixed audience feedback. Will this run continue in the second week also? Well, it looks quite possible, as the pre-sales for the second weekend are looking good.

Coming to Salaar, the film is following the trajectory that’s very common in the case of pan-Indian biggies. After a thunderous start in the original Telugu version, the numbers dropped heavily right from the second day. Ever since the Christmas weekend ended, the Prabhas starrer has been driving a major chunk of business from the Hindi dubbed version.

As Dunki is running in theatres only in the Hindi language, it’s only fair to compare it with the Hindi dubbed version of Salaar. In the initial phase of the battle, Shah Rukh Khan’s film took the lead with a collection of 152.01 crores (7 days) at the Indian box office. On the other hand, the Prabhas starrer did a business of 84.50 crores (6 days) with its Hindi version.

Interestingly, due to the film’s acceptance in the mass belt, Salaar (Hindi) has come very close to Dunki in day-to-day collection. On Wednesday, SRK’s film did a business of 10.50 crores, while the Prabhas starrer earned 9.50 crores. As mass entertainers pick up massively during the weekends, there are high chances that we get to see the Prashanth Neel directorial taking the lead. Let’s see what happens!

Here’s a day-to-day breakdown of Dunki and Salaar (Hindi) at the Indian box office:

Dunki:

Day 1- 29.20 crores (no clash)

Day 2- 20.12 crores

Day 3- 25.61 crores

Day 4- 30.70 crores

Day 5- 24.32 crores

Day 6- 11.56 crores

Day 7- 10.50 crores

Salaar (Hindi):

Day 1- 15.50 crores

Day 2- 16 crores

Day 3- 20 crores

Day 4- 13.25 crores

Day 5- 10.25 crores

Day 6- 9.50 crores

