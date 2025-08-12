Who would have thought Mohit Suri’s directorial Saiyaara would enter the 500 crore club at the worldwide box office? Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of biggies like Tiger 3 and Dunki. It is now inches away from axing Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju. Scroll below for a detailed day 25 report!

Saiyaara Domestic Collection

As per the official figures, Saiyaara earned 1.50 crores on day 25. It suffered a 33% drop compared to 2.25 cores earned on the third Friday. There’s strong competition from Mahavatar Narsimha, which is the #1 audience choice in Hindi cinema.

The overall net collection of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film lands at 327.25 crores after 25 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 386.15 crores. It is made on a budget of only 45 crores. This means the producers have raked in staggering profits of 627% already!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown of Saiyaara (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 29.75 crores

Weekend 4: 10.75 crores

Day 25: 1.25 crores

Total: 327.25 crores

Saiyaara Worldwide Earnings

The romantic musical drama has already emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film at the overseas box office. It has accumulated 154.10 crore gross in its international run so far.

Including both regions, the worldwide total surged to 540.25 crore gross. It will soon hit the 550 crore mark. The YRF production is currently the 19th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the worldwide box office. Saiyaara is now only 1.50 crores away from axing the global lifetime earnings of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju (541.76 crores).

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Summary (25 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 327.25 crores

India gross: 386.15 crores

Overseas gross: 154.10 crores

Worldwide gross: 540.25 crores

ROI: 627.22%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Param Sundari Trailer Review: I Disagree, Janhvi Kapoor! Not Only Sidharth Malhotra, You & Maddock Films Know, “Audience Ko Kaise Fasana Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News