Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is officially a rage at the box office. In three days, the film has earned a net collection of 84 crore, and it is inching towards the 100 crore mark. Interestingly, in all probability, the film might reach the mark on the first Monday itself!

Ahaan Panday – The New Hrithik Roshan?

People are comparing the success of Ahaan Panday’s debut to that of Hrithik Roshan, when he arrived with Kaho Na Pyar Hai in 2000. It was a breakthrough and it became the highest-grossing film of the year with a total collection of 45 crore at the box office.

Saiyaara Weekend Box Office Records!

While Saiyaara opened at the box office with roaring numbers, it has managed to break a leg at the weekend box office, making some more phenomenal records, after delivering the biggest opener of Mohit Suri’s career.

Here are five major opening weekend records nailed by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film.

Fourth Biggest Opening Weekend Of 2025

Saiyaara has registered the fourth biggest opening weekend of 2025 for a Bollywood film. It missed the third spot owned by Salman Khan’s Sikandar and pushed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force out of the top 5 weekends of 2025.

Check out the top 10 opening weekends of Bollywood in 2025.

Chhaava: 121.43 crore Housefull 5 : 91.83 crore Sikandar: 86.44 crore Saiyaara: 84 crore Raid 2: 73.83 crore

Biggest Opening Weekend For A Romantic Film

The biggest opening weekend for a romantic film was recorded by Jab Tak Hai Jaan’s 81 crore. But Saiyaara has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan’s film and now owns the record!

Biggest Single Day For A Love Story!

With 35.75 crore collection on Sunday, Day 3, July 20, Saiyaara marks the biggest single-day collection for a love story. The previous biggest single day was registered by Shahid Kapoor‘s Kabir Singh, which earned almost 27 crore on its day 3, Sunday.

Biggest Worldwide Weekend

Ahaan Panday has also delivered the biggest opening weekend worldwide for a love story in the history of Bollywood. The film stands at a total of 119 crore worldwide at the box office.

Biggest Weekend Ticket Sales For A Debutante

Ahaan Panday has delivered the biggest ticket sales for a debutante on the weekend itself. Saiyaara registered a ticket sale of 2.25 million on BMS!

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

