Thalapathy Vijay has roared at the box office before he arrived with his final film, Jana Nayagan! His 2005 film, Sachein is currently running in theaters and earning good numbers at the box office with its re-release! However, the film despite having decent ticket pre-sales on BMS, did not bring the expected numbers!

Surpasses Every Single Re-Release

Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay’s film was speculated to surpass the lifetime collection of every single Tamil re-release at the box office, except for his own Ghilli! Ghilli’s re-release was historic at the box office, earning 32.50 crore worldwide during the re-run.

Sachein Re-Release Box Office Collection

Sachein was speculated to earn an overhyped estimate of 10 crore at the box office on its opening day, which was almost 25% more than Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly, which earned only in the 8 crore range! However, failing to meet the expectations, the film managed to open at 1.76 crore in Tamil Nadu and an additional 14.6 lakh in Karnataka.

Sachein Ticket Sales On BMS

The film has been selling tickets like hotcakes on BMS. In fact, it is now the 12th re-release to cross 150K ticket sales on BMS. Hopefully, the film might eventually cross Ghilli to bring the biggest re-release for a Tamil film.

Check out the ticket sales of the film before and after the release day on BMS.

Pre Sales: 72.62K

April 18: 49.78K

April 19: 31.8K* (till 11 pm)

Total: 154.2K*

* denotes estimated numbers

It would be interesting to see if the film manages to enter the top 10 highest-grossing South Indian re-releases at the box office.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing South Indian re-releases worldwide.

Ghilli: 32.50 crore Murari: 8.90 crore Gabbar Singh: 8.01 crore Kushi: 7.46 crore Business Man: 5.85 crore Simhadri: 4.60 crore Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi: 3.52 crore Surya Son Of Krishnan: 3.40 crore Indra: 3.38 crore Orange: 3.36 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Indian Box Office 2025 (Jan-Mar): 2,868 Crore Collection, Salman Khan & John Abraham Save Bollywood With 28% Of March Total – Full Report!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News