Saaho Box Office (Hindi): Edging Closer To The 150 Crore Mark!

Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho may not have grown as expected at the Box Office but is still continuing its run despite multiple releases like Dream Girl, Section 375, Chhichhore at the theatre screens. With the movie in its 3rd week, here’s how it is fairing.

The Sujeeth directorial has added some notable numbers in its Hindi versions from certain regions in South and have collected overall 148.5 crores till yesterday. With that, the movie makes a step forward to the much-awaited 150 crore mark, and let’s see if it manages to achieve that milestone or not.

Although what’s note worthy here is how the movie faired despite negative word of mouth on its Day 1 and has been collecting numbers ever since. Only time will tell whether it manages to cross that mark in its Hindi collections considering the tough competition from the movies mentioned above!

“Saaho” has also crossed Rs 400 crore at the global box-office, the film’s makers tweeted on Monday.

“Can you imagine anything getting bigger than this? #Saaho crosses 400 Cr+ at BOs worldwide,” read a tweet on the official handle of the film.

“Saaho” is Prabhas’s first release after the blockbuster “Bahubali” series. While the film opened well, it left has many fans and the media underwhelmed owing to its lack of a cohesive plot.

The action drama “Saaho” was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages, and is rumoured to have been made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!