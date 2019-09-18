Munna Bhai M.B.B.S 3: Sanjay Dutt CONFIRMS When The Film Will Go On Floors

Munna Bhai series starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi is one of the biggest franchises in Bollywood. Rajkumar Hirani directed two films in the Blockbuster series have done phenomenal business. Lage Raho Munna Bhai was the 2nd and last part of this series which released back in 2006 and the 3rd part has been in the news ever since.

Now during a press conference for his upcoming film Prassthanam, Sanjay Dutt revealed that Munna Bhai M.B.B.S 3 is definitely on cards and director Rajkumar Hirani is currently working on the script. He also revealed that it will be ready soon and is expected to go on floors by the end of next year.

Now that will be a huge one!

Rajkumar Hirani’s last film Sanju which was the biopic of Sanjay Dutt did record-breaking business at the Box Office. It collected 341.22 crores at the BO and is currently 2nd highest Bollywood grosser of All Time.

Meanwhile, there were rumours about Sanjay Dutt joining politics. He thrashed the rumours and said, “I will not be joining any political party. Mr. Jankar is a dear friend and brother of mine and I humbly wish him good luck for his future endeavours.”

It all started when, at a recent event, a video clip of the actor was played, in which he had said: “I congratulate RSP National President Mahadev Jankar, my friend and my brother. If I would have been here, I would have come.”

Following this, Jankar had claimed: “Just now you heard the bytes of big boss… big brother. Sanjay Dutt has given September 25 day to join (RSP).”

