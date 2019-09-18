You Won’t BELIEVE Katrina Kaif’s Beauty Hack For Her Flawless Glowing Skin!

Katrina Kaif’s peachy glowing complexion is most certainly envious and while not a lot of actors can manage to keep their skin so tight, hydrated and dewy fresh owing to their hectic work schedules, the Bharat actress sure has given the others some major skin care goals.

While Katrina credits the health of her skin to her love for nature and the fact that she does not like opting for makeup and keeps her appearance as nude as possible. While the actress religiously follows her cleansing, toning and moisturizing routine there is this another unbelievable skin care hack that Katrina swears by!

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress takes a icy dip every morning, literally! Katrina makes sure to dip her face in a bowl full of ice and water for at least 10 seconds thrice. Yes, you read that right!

Calling it her own ice bucket challenge, Katrina uploaded a video of this routine of hers on her Instagram handle and swears to this trick to keep her skin hydrated and blemish free.

Well it is a proven fact that ice constricts the blood vessels of your face and increases the blood circulation. It also reduces the puffiness and redness of your skin and limits the chances of wrinkles cropping up. Ice is also immensely useful in closing large pores and works as a natural primer.

So all you girls this is your cheapest alternative to buying expensive primers and skin care products and it tried and tested by one of industries most good looking actresses!

Do try this trick for a while and let us know if it works the same wonders on you or not!

