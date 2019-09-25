Saaho Box Office (Hindi): Close To The 150 Crore Mark, Prabhas Starrer Advances In The List Of Profitable Movies Of 2019

Saaho Box Office (Hindi): Prabhas’ visual spectacle has been doing good at the box office in the northern belts. The movie is based on a monumental budget, but the Hindi version has done way better as compared to the rest of the versions.

Also starring Shraddha Kapoor and half a dozen of other Bollywood celebs, the movie received average to negative reviews upon its release. It faced very tough competition from movies like Chhichhore and Dream Girl at the box office.

The movie, in its 4th week, now stands at 149 crores* and has few more days till Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff arrive and take over a major chunk of screens. The other two current major BO runners, Dream Girl and Chhichhore are attracting a major section of the audience.

As far as the return on investment is concerned, the movie distributed on the budget of around 70 crores and with earning 149 crores*, has clocked 112.85% of ROI. The movie has not crossed any movie in the list but it has strengthened its position.

Saaho is Prabhas’s first release after the blockbuster Baahubali series. While the film opened well, it left has many fans and the media underwhelmed owing to its lack of a cohesive plot.

The action drama Saaho” was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages, and is rumoured to have been made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.

