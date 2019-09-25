Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru To Be Shot In Hindi Too?

South heartthrob Mahesh Babu happens to be in news all across, the actor who recently bagged the auspicious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his act in Bharat Ane Nenu is currently all busy wrapping up the final portion of his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Now, the latest news related to the actor is the Tollywood superstar may soon be making his Bollywood debut with Sarileru Neekevvaru.

A source close to the actor quoted to Deccan Chronicle, “The film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ will be also shot in Hindi, which makes the film maiden PAN India film for Mahesh Babu.”

However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers and the actor.

Talking about Mahesh, the actor who has huge fan following has been getting numerous offers from Bollywood from a long time, but the actor has stated in his numerous interviews that he is content with his work in Tollywood.

Speaking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film has Mahesh donning the role of Army Major. The film which is being helmed by Anil Ravipudi and has Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead.

The Mahesh starrer is Co-produced by Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Sarileru Neekevvaru will hit big screen in January 2020.

