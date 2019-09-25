Tootey Khaab Teaser: Armaan Malik Is Set To Strike The Right Chords With His Upcoming Heartbreak Song

Armaan Malik is one of the best singers we have in Bollywood currently. With songs like Bol Do Na Zara, Wajah Tu Ho, Sab Tera, Tere Mere, Buddhu Sa Mann and many others, he won people’s hearts. The talented singer is all set to give us some chills with his upcoming single called Tootey Khaab.

Today, T-Series shared a teaser of Armaan Malik’s upcoming song. The teaser stars him along with Aditi Hundia. In this 19 seconds teaser, we see cute moments between the two as well as a heartbroken Armaan in the rain.

Tootey Khaab is composed by Songster and the full song will be out on September 27.

Watch the teaser of the song below:

Armaan Malik has earlier crooned some beautiful singles like Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Pyaar Manga Hai Remake to name a few.

He has also been a part of T-Series’ Mixtape in both the seasons. He sang the mixed version of songs Tose Naina-Tum Jo Aaye in season 1. In season 2, he sang Tum Hi Ho-Rehnuma and Darkhaast-Aankhon Mein Teri‘s mixed version.

Are you excited for Armaan Malik’s upcoming heartbreak track Tootey Khaab? Let us know in the comments below.

