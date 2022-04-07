It has happened. In just 13 days, RRR (Hindi) has entered the 200 Crore Club. On Wednesday, the film connected 6 crores* more and that has pushed the total to 204.09 crores*. This is a remarkable feat indeed, though it could well have been achieved in 12 days itself, if not for more than expected drop this Monday.

Nonetheless, in the process of achieving this milestone, the film has now also gained the record of being one of the fastest ever to cross the 200 crores mark. The first time it happened, it was back in 2009 when 3 Idiots which took 110 days to reach there.

However, post that films started doing that in 20-25 days. The joint record of the fastest ones though is held by four huge blockbusters – Baahubali: The Conclusion, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai and War which did that in their first week itself. While the first in the list has a lifetime of over 500 crores as it continued to roar, the others were all 300 Crore Club entrants and a few more weeks run after their mega first week.

Now that RRR (Hindi) has managed this feat in 13 days, it has beaten several biggies on its way. The closest of them all are two Salman Khan starrers Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, both of which took 14 days to hit a double century each. Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express took a day extra as the feat was accomplished in 15 days. Ditto with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which took the same time to score a double century. As for his Golmaal Again and Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz, Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal, they took a much longer time of 24 days or more.

However, there is a tie for RRR with The Kashmir Files and Kabir Singh that took 13 days as well to go past the 200 crores mark. Had these three films been any quicker, they could have challenged Simmba which did that in a day lesser by taking just 12 days. Beyond this though, the film didn’t have any chance to move up the ranking of fastest 200 Crore Club entrants since Salman Khan’s Kick did that in 11 days, Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 took 10 days, and Aamir Khan’s PK and Dhoom: 3 just 9 days. In fact his Dangal took even lesser time as 200 crores mark was crossed in only 8 days.

With KGF – Chapter 2 coming next, one just waits to see if the film indeed manages to cross 200 crores mark and if so then will it be in a quicker time.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

