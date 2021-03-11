Roohi Box Office: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma starrer horror-comedy finally released today. It’s the first major Bollywood release since the pandemic and is expected to get the audience back to cinemas. Furthermore, the film has released on the holiday of Mahashivratri which should do the trick.

The advance booking of the film didn’t show any healthy sign yesterday but as expected the spot bookings have come to the rescue of the film.

As per boxofficeindia.com, the morning shows of the horror-comedy have shown a better than expected trend. The audience which has come to watch the film is still enough but there’s at least some response to start with. As the day progresses, the trends are expected to remain steady and improve by the start of the weekend.

The early trends of the film were not giving encouraging signs but now there’s some hope. The audience may actually turn out in the cinemas for the film with the time.

While Roohi will definitely take an opening of more than 1 crore, it will be interesting to see if it can topple the 1.5 crore opening day mark of Wonder Woman 1984 in India. But even more than that, it will be important for the film to sustain and reach a respectable lifetime total.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently said that every actor is plagued with self-doubt, which helps them to do better.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak. She has since then been appreciated for her roles in the OTT-released films Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The element of self-doubt, it seems, has worked well in transforming her for the better.

“Self-doubt is a part of every actor’s journey. I think every actor is plagued with self-doubt but at least it pushes me to do better,” Janhvi told IANS. She says she doesn’t think about taking up scripts in accordance with genres.

“There are directors I really want to work with. I don’t even know if I think in accordance to genre. I want to do stories. I want to tell stories,” says Janhvi.

