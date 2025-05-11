Suriya and Nani intensified the battle at the box office on the second Sunday, with HIT 3 and Retro bringing a neck-to-neck competition with their occupancy and the collection. In 10 days, while Nani’s film stands at 68.22 crore, while Suriya’s biggie has earned 55.28 crore.

Retro Day 11 Box Office Occupancy

On the 11th day, Suriya’s film registered an occupancy of 17.4% in the morning shows, followed by 35.7% in the afternoon shows, and 34.5% occupancy in the evening shows. By 8 pm, the film has already earned 1.06 crore as per the early trends.

HIT 3 Box Office Day 11 Occupancy

Meanwhile, Suriya’s film stayed 23% ahead of HIT 3, which registered 14.1% occupancy in the morning shows, followed by 25% occupancy in the afternoon shows and 27% occupancy in the evening shows, and Nani’s film is earning better than its competitor.

By 8 pm, Nani’s action biggie has already earned 1.77 crore on the second Sunday. It is aiming for an 8 crore second weekend, while Suriya’s biggie will finish the second weekend less than 4 crore!

Retro VS HIT 3 Ticket Sales

On the second Sunday, May 11, HIT 3 registered a ticket sale of almost 21.2K on BMS from 10 am to 6 pm. Retro‘s ticket sales have been significantly low, more so because of the competition from the new release Tourist Family.

Tourist Family Further Pushes Retro

On Saturday as well, the ticket sales of Retro were registered at 25K only on BMS, while Tourist Family registered a ticket sales of 123K on BMS.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu & Tamil Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jaat Box Office Day 32: With 666% More Earnings Than Sikandar Already, Sunny Deol Aims 13.3 Times Higher Collection On 5th Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News