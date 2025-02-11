The Asif Ali starrer Malayalam mystery thriller Rekhachithram enjoyed a glorious run at the box office, emerging as the first super-hit film of Mollywood. However, the collection for the movie has slowed down now, with the numbers mostly being on the lower levels. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 33rd day.

Rekhachithram Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 33

On its 33rd day, the Asif Ali starrer earned a mere 2 lakhs. It witnessed a sharp drop of 60% since it had amassed 5 lakhs on the previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 26.4 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Rekhachithram comes to 31.15 crores. The movie earned 24.3 when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 55.45 crores. With the day-wise collection of the film now drastically reduced, it is possible that it would end its theatrical run below 60 crores. The movie needs 5 crores more for this target, but it is highly unlikely now. It is now also facing a tough competition from the latest South releases. However, the Asif Ali starrer has turned out to be a humongous success.

Rekhachithram has been mounted at a scale of 6 crores. With its current India net collection of 26.4 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) now comes to 20.4 crores. This also results in the ROI percentage to be a jaw-dropping 340%.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Rekhachithram has been directed by Jofin T Chacko. Apart from Asif Ali, it also stars Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K Jayan, and Siddique in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed in the lead roles.

