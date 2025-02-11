The Thala Ajith starrer Tamil crime action thriller Vidaamuyarchi has been witnessing a steady pace at the box office. However, on its 5th day, the film witnessed a sharp drop. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 5th day.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 5th day, the Ajith starrer earned *3.42 crores when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was almost a drop of 71% since the film had amassed 11.92 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 65.67 crores*.

Including the taxes, Vidaamuyarchi’s gross collection comes to 77.49 crores*. The movie earned a decent 38 crores* when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 115.49 crores.* The movie is now inching towards the 150 crores mark. However, it needs to showcase a consistency in the day-wise collection for the same. It needs to maintain the day-wise collection of more than 10 crores to rake in impressive figures. Such a drop is not that favorable for the movie. It is, however, managing to acquire a positive word of mouth from the masses.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Vidaamuyarchi:

India net- 65.67 crores

India gross- 77.49 crores

Overseas gross- 38 crores

Worldwide gross- 115.49 crores

About Vidaamuyarchi

Talking about the film, Vidaamuyarchi has been helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. Apart from Thala Ajith, it also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is adapted from the 1997 Hollywood film, Breakdown.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

