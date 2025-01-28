Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama created back in the 90s, is now available in Indian theatres in a 4K version. Distributed by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and others, the mythological animated film was released on January 24, 2025. After a good opening weekend, it has maintained a rock solid hold on Monday. Scroll below for the box office updates of day 4.

The Legend Of Prince Rama is available in multiple languages in India. Apart from the old English dubbed version, it is available in new voices in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Yugo Sako, Koichi Sasaki, and Ram Mohan’s directorial is facing competition from multiple new releases, including Sky Force, Daaku Maharaaj, Madha Gaja Raja, and Mufasa: The Lion King, among others.

Passes the Monday test

On day 4, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama made box office collection of 30 lakh*. It witnessed a slight drop of 25% compared to opening day earnings of 40 lakh. The figures are decent, given that the mythological animated film has a limited niche audience.