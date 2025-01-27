Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force has witnessed a big drop on Monday. After a blockbuster weekend, all eyes were on whether the action drama will be able to maintain its strong momentum. Scroll below for the early trends of day 4.

Holds well on Monday

As per the latest box office update flowing in, Sky Force has earned box office collections in the range of 7-7.5 crores on day 4. It was a regular working day, so a routine dip was expected. But the action drama fell around 54-49% compared to opening day figures of 15.30 crores.

This is indeed a bigger drop than expected, as it would have been ideal for the Republic Day release to at least clock the double-digit figures. However, the heavily discounted tickets highly favored the footfalls on the opening day. But that is not the case here. It now remains crucial for Akshay Kumar starrer to hold its fort before the second weekend hits. Or it could badly crash at the box office.

The 4-day total at the Indian box office will now stand somewhere between 79.30-80.05 crores.

Here’s a daily breakdown:

Day 1: 15.30 crores

Day 2: 26.30 crores

Day 3: 31.60 crores

Day 4: 7-7.75 crores (estimates)

Total: 79.30-80.05 crores

Given the pace in the first weekend, it looked like Sky Force would enter the 100 crore club in the next two days. But looking at the unexpected dip, it might take longer that it.

However, it is to be noted that the overall collections are decent, given the film was not even expected to cross the 10 crore mark on day 1. However, the expectations were surged considering the humungous growth in the first three days.

Sky Force vs Baby

Back in 2015, Akshay Kumar collaborated with Neeraj Pandey to treat fans with his Republic Day release, Baby. The action-spy thriller, released on Jan 23, was a plus affair at the box office with lifetime collections of 95.50 crores.

Akshay Kumar is now only around 16 crores away from surpassing his 2015 Republic Day release. However, it is to be noted that the milestone will be unlocked within 5 days of Sky Force’s theatrical release, which is impressive.

