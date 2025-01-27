Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan starrer Sky Force concluded its first weekend on a tremendous note. It surpassed all expectations to add 70 crore+ to the kitty. All eyes are now on the Monday test. Scroll below to learn how the action drama is fairing in terms of occupancy and ticket sales so far.

Day 4 Morning Occupancy

After the weekend high, it would be ideal for Akshay Kumar starrer to at least match the opening day figures. The buzz has improved with each passing day and it remains crucial to hold the fort strong in order to achieve the success verdict at the box office.

On the opening day, Sky Force had registered a morning occupancy of 10.26%, which further grew to 14.12% during the afternoon shows. As per Sacnilk, it has registered a morning occupancy of 6.01% during the morning shows today, which has surged to 10.63% during the afternoon shows. There’s been a dip of around 41%.

It is a regular working day, so a routine day is expected. Hopefully, the admissions will improve during the evening and night shows, leading to 12 crore+ on the first Monday.

Ticket Sales

On day 1, a total of 50K tickets (excluding advance sales) were sold on the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow. In comparison, Sky Force has sold 44K tickets on Monday till now.

Box Office Collection

In the first three days, Akshay Kumar starrer has earned 73.20 crores at the Indian box office. It surpassed expectations, bringing in 15.30 crores on the opening day. This was followed by a huge jump as 26.30 crores more were garnered on Saturday. On Sunday, the action drama grew further to 31.60 crores. It is now to be seen how near can the film get to the 100 crore club today.

