Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika led Raakaasa has concluded its opening week at the box office. After a promising debut weekend, the Telugu fantasy comedy unexpectedly slowed down, and things will now get tougher with the arrival of Dacoit. Scroll below for the day 7 report!

Raakaasa Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Raakaasa earned 60 lakh on day 7. It witnessed a further drop from 65 lakh collected on Thursday. It was already facing competition from Band Melam, Biker, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Amid the mixed word-of-mouth, it may now struggle as Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit will dominate the ticket windows.

The total earnings in India have reached 11.43 crore net after 7 days. Raakaasa is made on an estimated budget of 15 crore. The makers have recovered 76% of the total investments so far. To revive footfalls, ticket prices have been slashed to Rs 100 across single screens in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is now to be seen if the Telugu fantasy comedy manages to enter the safe zone.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 2.85 crore

Day 2: 2.6 crore

Day 3: 2.55 crore

Day 4: 1.12 crore

Day 5: 1.06 crore

Day 6: 65 lakh

Day 7: 60 lakh

Total: 11.43 crore

Now aiming to surpass Vishnu Vinyasam

Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika starrer is currently the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026. It is inches away from beating Vishnu Vinyasam, which concluded its lifetime at 12.53 crore. Hopefully, in a day or two, it will beat its target and emerge as the 7th highest Telugu grosser in India.

Raakaasa Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 15 crore

India net: 11.43 crore

Budget recovery: 76.2%

India gross: 13.48 crore

Overseas gross: 3.30 crore

Worldwide gross: 16.78 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Beats Aadu 3, Hashir H Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News