Allu Arjun’s charm at the Hindi box office is surprising as the superstar is currently earning way better than Baahubali 2 and KGF 2, the two South Indian beasts at the Hindi box office! In eight days at the box office, the film has earned almost 435.5 crore with its Hindi version.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 8 Estimates

As per the early trends, the action film helmed by Sukumar has earned in the range of 27 – 29 crore. This is a minimal drop of only 5 – 8% at the box office. The start of the second round seems huge as the film gears up for another big weekend.

The film has almost surpassed the entire lifetime collection of KGF 2’s Hindi version that earned 434.62 crore at the box office. It is now only 75.5 crore away to beat Baahubali 2 Hindi’s 511 crore, snatching the crown of the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South Indian film ever in the history!

Pushpa 2 VS KGF 2 VS Baahubali 2

On the eighth day, Pushpa 2, with an estimated 29 crore, stands much taller than KGF 2 and Baahubali 2. Allu Arjun, on the eighth day earned 113% higher than Yash’s Kannada film and 1.5 times more than Prabhas’s biggie.

Here is the eighth-day collection of the three films.

The film has already earned way higher than its first part. Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021, and it earned 106 crore with its Hindi version. Pushpa 2 already stands at 310% higher, with its collection in 8 days.

