Allu Arjun is clearly the man of the year, with Pushpa 2 roaring at the box office with its Hindi version. In 26 days, the film stands at a massive 775.50 crore total coming from the Hindi version. In fact, the individual profit from the Hindi version alone stands at 287.75%.

2nd Biggest Day 26

The film delivered the second biggest Day 22 collection in the history of Hindi Cinema, with the biggest number still lying with Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan, on its 26th day, earned 6.65 crore at the box office. However, interestingly, Allu Arjun’s biggie has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Atlee’s film long back!

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 26

On the 26th day, December 30, the fourth Monday, Pushpa earned 5.5 crore at the box office. This was a drop from the previous day’s 12.25 crore. However, it is still a considerable amount considering new releases and the holiday season.

Here is the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1 (extended 8-day): 433.50 crore

Week 2: 199 crore

Week 3: 107.75 crore

4th Friday: 7 crore

4th Saturday: 10.25 crore

4th Sunday: 12.25 crore

4th Monday: 5.5 crore

Total: 775.75 crore

Pushpa 2 Hindi Profit

The Hindi version has been distributed against 200 crore, which is the acting budget of Pushpa 2 Hindi. The film has earned 775.75 crore at the box office, registering a profit of 287.75%. With this figure, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the profits registered by every single Hindi film in the last 2 years except 3.

Impossible Target To Beat The Remaining 3!

However, it would be impossible for Sukumar’s action film to beat the profits of the remaining 3 Hindi films, which are Gadar 2 at 600.66%, The Kerala Story at 694.23%, and Stree 2 at 945.83%.

