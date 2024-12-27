Pushpa 2 is truly giving other competitors a run for their money. There are new releases, such as Baby John, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Vanvaas. But that’s barely impacting its glorious journey. It has scored the highest Week 3 collections and the biggest day 22 in the Hindi version. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

A minimal drop post Christmas!

On the fourth Thursday, Allu Arjun starrer made a box office collection of 9 crore. It has witnessed a drop of only 21% compared to 11.50 crores earned a day before Christmas. Pushpa 2: The Rule is the best-performing film in Hindi, while Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King struggle to fight it out.

The 22-day total of Pushpa 2 now stands at 740.25 crores. Take a look at the week-wise breakdown below:

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 199 crores

Week 3: 107.75 crores

Highest Week 3 in Hindi Cinema!

In only 4 days of the third week, Pushpa 2 Hindi surpassed Baahubali 2, Gadar 2, and Stree 2, among others, to score the highest Week 3 total. Here’s a look at the top 5:

Pushpa 2: 107.75 crores Stree 2: 72.83 crore Baahubali 2: 69.75 crore Gadar 2: 63.35 crore Jawan: 52.06 crore

Allu Arjun starrer has scored 48% higher earnings than Stree 2, which is #2 on the list.

Highest Day 22 of all time!

The streak of success continues as Sukumar’s directorial has also scored the highest day 22 among Hindi and Bollywood movies. Check out the top 5 below:

Pushpa 2: 9 crores KGF Chapter 2: 6.3 crores Jawan: 5.81 crores Stree 2: 5.35 crores Gadar 2: 5.2 crores

KGF Chapter 2’s day 22 was on May 5, 2022. This means, Pushpa 2: The Rule has beaten Yash starrer to rewrite history after 967 days!

The action thriller is unstoppable now. It witnessed the best Christmas with the highest collections. Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is declining, which will further benefit Allu Arjun’s biggie.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

