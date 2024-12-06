Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has roared at the box office on the second day as well, and the Hindi audiences are going berserk, bringing a never-before-seen hysteria at the box office. In two days the Hindi collection of the film stands at an estimated 130 crore, with a minimal drop on day 2.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 2

On the second day, December 6, Friday, the film witnessed a minimal drop of almost 16% at the box office. On the second day, the action film has registered a collection in the range of 58 – 60 crore.

On the second day, Allu Arjun‘s film registered an overall occupancy of almost 46.39%. The evening shows in Hyderabad and other cities in the Telugu states have maintained an occupancy of almost 75 – 78%.

Pushpa VS Pushpa 2 Box Office

In two days, the Pushpa 2 Hindi box office has earned a total of an estimated 130 crore at the box office. This is almost 25 crore more than the entire lifetime earnings of Pushpa Part 1.

Kicks Article 370 Out Of The Top 10

In only two days, Pushpa 2 has already entered the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024. In fact, it has kicked Yami Gautam’s Aricle 370 with a lifetime collection of 84 crore, out of the top 10 spot.

Check out the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024 at the box office.

Stree 2: 627.50 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 281.20 crore Singham Again: 274.50 crore Fighter: 215 crore Shaitaan: 151 crore Pushpa 2 Hindi: 130 crore* (estimated) Munjya: 108 crore Crew: 90 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore

