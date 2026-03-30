Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary has crossed the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It also includes the lucrative collection amassed from the IMAX screenings. The sci-fi adventure movie has surpassed the IMAX collections of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Superman worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Ryan Gosling starrer has no competition in the cinemas and is most enjoyed in this premium format. The film has emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film at the domestic and worldwide box office. It is a tentpole movie and requires more than $470 million worldwide to break even. It is expected to earn that number over the upcoming weekend.

Project Hail Mary’s IMAX total worldwide after its second weekend

According to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando, the social media platform X Project Hail Mary is earning amazing numbers at the box office from IMAX screenings. It has been reported that the film has collected $59.6 million worldwide from the IMAX screenings alone. It includes $26.5 million from overseas box office and $33.1 million from IMAX at the North American box office. It missed the $60 million milestone in IMAX by a whisker in its second weekend.

Surpasses the IMAX haul of Mission: Impossible – the Final Reckoning

The report further revealed that Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary has surpassed the IMAX haul of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning worldwide. It has also surpassed Superman’s collection in the premium format and is almost on par with F1‘s IMAX haul. For the record, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected $53.2 million, Superman collected $51.4 million, and F1 raked in $60 million from the IMAX screenings.

The Ryan Gosling starrer collected $164.3 million at the domestic box office and $136.5 million internationally, bringing its total to $136.5 million in its second weekend. Adding the domestic and overseas totals, the film’s worldwide total is $300.8 million. It is the only Hollywood film of the year to cross the $300 million milestone worldwide. Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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