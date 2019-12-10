Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 4: Kartik Aaryan Further Establishes Himself As A Bankable Star As The Film Keeps The Audiences Coming On Monday

After collecting 9.10 crores on Friday, Pati Patni aur Woh held up quite well on Monday to bring in 5.7 crores. The drop is less than 40%, which is good and now the film is on way to a very good success.

So far, the film has collected 41.64 crores and while 50 crores would be crossed in a jiffy, one waits to see how much closer does it come to the 55 crores milestone before the first week is through.

The Mudassar Aziz directed film is being appreciated by its target audiences and it is collecting well amongst class as well as mass audiences. That’s great news for Kartik Aaryan as he has further established himself as a bankable hero. It isn’t easy to fetch audience attention film after film but Kartik has now managed that twice in a row after Luka Chuppi.

Bhumi Pednekar is anyways enjoying an eventful year after Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and now Pati Patni aur Woh, with last couple of mentioned films doing really well. As for Ananya Pandey, she must be grinning from ear to ear as 2019 has turned out to be quite good for her and she would now be gearing up for Khaali Peeli next.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!