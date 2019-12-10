Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 Climax REVEALED & We Promise There Are No Spoilers Here!

The third franchise of Salman Khan’s Dabangg i.e. Dabangg 3 is all set to release in a few days from now, and the excitement around the film is palpable. Directed by Prabhudheva, and this time, Chulbul will face off Balli, played by Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, and going by the latest poster and promos, looks like Robinhood Pandey has finally found his match.

One of the biggest highlights of the film is its climax scene, which features a face-off between Chulbul and Balli, which promises to be a treat for all action lovers. Shot over a period of 23 days, it will feature Chulbul in hand to hand combat with Balli and 500 of his men.

According to sources, the scene will also involve blowing up of at least 100 cars, and the scale of action is biggest than any Salman Khan film. Apart from action, the film offers triple the dose of entertainment, comedy, and romance. Apart from Chulbul’s love story with Rajjo, the film will also chart the past of the protagonist, and his first love, Khushi, played by debutante Saiee Manjrekar.

The songs of the film are topping charts, and Munna Badnaam is already being called the song of the year. The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!