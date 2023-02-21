Pathaan Box Office Day 28 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan-led spy-action thriller has turned out to be a blockbuster and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. The film refuses to slow down even in the fourth week and surpassing the 500 crore mark.

Every day, more people are entering the theatres to see Siddharth Anand’s films. The movie made more than Rs 1 crore on Monday, despite stiff competition from the recently released films Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Early Trends indicate that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has brought in between 1- 2 crores on day 28 of its run, bringing in a total of 516.92 crores so far*. As a result, the total amount collected would now be between 517.92 and 518.92 crores. The lifetime box office receipts of a number of movies, including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi), and many others, have already been surpassed by Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie. Along with bringing back Bollywood, the movie also helped several single-screen theatres emerge from obscurity.

Not only in the domestic box office, but Siddharth Anand‘s directorial is also seeing massive success in the international box office sector as well. The movie has crossed the 1000 crore mark worldwide. It goes without saying that the movie has become the most successful Bollywood production ever as well as the most successful entry in YRF’s Spy Universe.

As Pathaan is breaking all the box office records, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee will be releasing this week on Friday. It would be interesting to see how Khiladi Kumar’s film will hold up against Shah Rukh Khan starrer at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

