It was a Monday of over 1 crore for Pathaan as 1.25 crores came in. On Friday, the film had collected 2.25 crores so even though the drop is less than 50%, one expected the collections to be more in the 1.50-1.75 crores range. After all, the other two new releases Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are as it is doing very limited business so Pathaan had an opportunity to consolidate.

Of course, the lower total is also due to the ticket rates being brought down to just Rs. 110 which means with the same footfalls, the numbers would have been easily doubled. However, that’s the check and balance that’s coming into play with higher footfalls coming in due to low ticket prices. However, one expected the footfalls to be even higher with such drastically reduced prices.

The film has now collected 516.92 crores overall while the Hindi version has reached 498.95 crores. Today even that would enter the 500 Crore Club and from there, its journey to add 11 crores more will begin in order to cross 511.30 crores lifetime collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. This is indeed going to be a closely fought battle with Selfiee releasing this Friday and further adding to the competition.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

