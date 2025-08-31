Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari is growing from strength to strength each day. Tushar Jalota’s romantic-comedy drama has emerged as the 4th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 3 early trends!

Param Sundari Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Param Sundari earned around 10-11 crores on day 3. It saw a slight growth compared to 10.07 crore garnered on Saturday. Maddock Films’ production is dominating the ticket windows, stealing the thunder of Mahavatar Narsimha, War 2, and Saiyaara.

The overall earnings in India will land around 27.44-28.44 crores. It is to be noted that, unlike Sky Force, Housefull 5, and other Bollywood releases, Param Sundari did not opt for any discounted tickets. Despite that, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has been crossing the 10 crore mark, which is a very good sign.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 7.37 crores

Day 2: 10.07 crores

Day 3: 10-11 crores

Total: 27.44-28.44 crores

Param Sundari axes Dhadak 2

The streak of success continues as Param Sundari has axed the box office collection of Dhadak 2 to emerge as the 5th highest-grossing romantic release of 2025.

Tomorrow, it will leave behind Sanam Teri Kasam re-release and grab the 4th spot.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing romantic films of 2025 in Bollywood:

Saiyaara: 336.83 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Metro In Dino: 56.30 crores Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 35.55 crores Param Sundari: 27.44-28.44 crores (estimates)

Dhadak 2 (24.20 crores) is now out of the top 5.

More about Param Sundari

The Maddock Film production was released in theatres on August 29, 2025. The supporting cast also features Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Film Emerges As #7 Malayalam Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News