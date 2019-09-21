Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Box Office Day 1: Is The Better Collecting Film Amidst New Releases

Amongst the new releases, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas managed to have better footfalls. There was too much of competition with screens getting divided between Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor as well as Prassthanam. However, the biggest competition came from Dream Girl and Chhichhore which went on to dominate the show yet again on Friday. That was also a major reason behind the collections not quite turning out to be optimal.

Directed by Sunny Deol, the film has collected 1.25 crores* and now all eyes are on how much of growth does the film manages today and tomorrow. That would be the key since big jumps are definitely required for some sort of stability in weekdays to come. Ideally, Saturday numbers should now turn out to be double of Friday as that’s the kind of trending which this romantic musical requires.

Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba have made their debut with this film and they would certainly be waiting with keen interest to see how audience word of mouth takes shape from this point on.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

