Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo is garnering a good response at the worldwide box office. It has concluded its opening week, emerging as the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. The romantic action thriller is now only 20.54 crore away from scoring a hat-trick of centuries for the leading lady, Triptii Dimri. Scroll below for the day 7 global update!

How much has O’Romeo earned at the worldwide box office?

According to the latest update, O’Romeo has grossed 79.46 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes 61.96 crore gross from the domestic market, while the remaining 17.5 crore gross is from the overseas run. The initial reviews were mixed, but Shahid Kapoor starrer has successfully driven audience to the theatres, despite competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3, and other releases.

It is the 7th highest-grossing film of Shahid Kapoor and the 2nd highest-grosser of Vishal Bhardwaj. The romantic action thriller is now aiming to beat their 2014 collaboration, Haider (91.7 crore), to climb up the ladder.

Triptii Dimri set to score her third 100 crore grosser worldwide!

Triptii Dimri’s last two releases did not work as expected at the box office. But with O’Romeo, she’s heading for a big victory. She will score a hat-trick of centuries with the Sajid Nadiadwala’s production. Previously, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Bad Newz had crossed 100 crores globally! Only 20.54 crore more are needed in the kitty to achieve the feat.

Check out Triptii Dimri’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India (lead roles only):

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 421.22 crore Bad Newz: 115.74 crore O’Romeo: 79.46 crore Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 60.98 crore Dhadak 2: 33.2 crore

O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Summary

India net: 52.51 crore

India gross: 61.96 crore

Overseas gross: 17.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 79.46 crore

