Shahid Kapoor is shining bright with his Valentine’s Day 2026 release, O’Romeo. It is the #1 choice of the audience in Bollywood, and has emerged as his 4th highest-grossing film worldwide in only 5 days. Scroll below for the exciting box office report!

Axes Mardaani 3 & Bollywood biggies of 2025

In 5 days of its overseas run, O’Romeo has collected 15.40 crore gross. Triptii Dimri co-starrer has swiftly crushed the international collection of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (15.80 crore). If that’s not it, Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial has also crossed Sky Force and Baaghi 4, both of which accumulated 15 crore internationally in 2025.

It is now chasing the overseas lifetime of Shahid Kapoor’s 2025 action thriller, Deva (19.22 crore). That milestone will also be easily unlocked in the next 2-3 days.

Now Shahid Kapoor’s 4th highest-grossing film worldwide!

Shahid Kapoor hasn’t had very good luck at the box office. But the times are changing in the post-COVID era. In only 5 days, O’Romeo has emerged as his 4th highest-grosser globally. The romantic thriller has surpassed Haider, Udta Punjab and R… Rajkumar to achieve the milestone. It has amassed 69.10 crore gross, including 53.70 crore gross from the domestic run.

While the top 2 spots will stay out of reach, Shahid Kapoor will soon beat his Valentine’s Day 2023 release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (87 crore), to take over the 3rd spot.

Here are Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 worldwide grossers of all time:

Padmaavat: 300.26 crore Kabir Singh: 278.24 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore O’Romeo: 69.10 crore (5 days) R…Rajkumar: 65.9 crore Udta Punjab: 59.6 crore Haider: 58.3 crore Kaminey: 41.3 crore Phata Poster Nikla Hero: 37.8 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 37.2 crore

O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 45.51 crore

India gross: 53.70 crore

Overseas gross: 15.4 crore

Worldwide gross: 69.10 crore

