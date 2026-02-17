Drumrolls, please, because O’Romeo has swiftly crossed the 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial is maintaining a steady pace, emerging as Shahid Kapoor’s 10th highest-grossing film of all time within 4 days. Scroll below for the exciting global update!

Set to surpass Mardaani 3 overseas

In only 4 days, O’Romeo has amassed 12 crore gross at the overseas box office. Today, it will officially surpass Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, which has collected 13.80 crore gross in 18 days of its international run.

Post that, Shahid Kapoor will aim for his last theatrical release. The 2025 action thriller Deva had concluded its overseas journey at 19.22 crore gross. Before the beginning of the second weekend, Triptii Dimri co-starrer will swiftly cross that mark.

Scores a half-century worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, O’Romeo has accumulated 55.19 crore gross in 4 days. This includes 43.19 crore from the domestic run. Vishal Bhardwaj’s film is performing better than most January releases of 2026 in Bollywood, including Ikkis and Mardaani 3. In fact, it will soon surpass Rani Mukerji‘s latest release, which has garnered 68.08 crore in 18 days.

Enters Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 worldwide grossers!

The Valentine’s Day 2026 release has surpassed the worldwide lifetime of Mausam (54.50 crore). It has emerged as Shahid Kapoor’s 10th highest-grossing film globally. Today, O’Romeo will also beat Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Deva to take over the 8th spot.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office below:

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore R…Rajkumar: 101.21 crore Udta Punjab: 97.01 crore Haider: 91.7 crore Kaminey: 68.01 crore Deva: 59.3 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 55.84 crore O’Romeo: 55.19 crore

O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 39.61 crore

India gross: 43.19 crore

Overseas gross: 12 crore

Worldwide gross: 55.19 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 36: 391% Jump In Last 24 Hours, Ready For The 300 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News