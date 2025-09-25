OG Box Office Day 1: Despite Roaring Pawan Kalyan Misses The First Opening Record Failing To Beat Nani

Pawan Kalyan’s OG has been roaring at the box office since the time the advance booking of the film commenced! It has already registered the biggest BMS pre-sales for a Tollywood film in 2025. Now, the film has opened to a roaring start at the box office. However, despite the roar, the superstar missed the first record!

Pawan Kalyan Fails To Beat Nani!

Pawan Kalyan has failed to beat Nani when it comes to the opening occupancy of his film! Nani’s HIT 3 registered an occupancy of a massive 79% for the morning shows on the opening day.

OG Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

OG’s morning occupancy on the opening day was 71%. In the afternoon, the film witnessed a drop, registering 61% occupancy in the theaters. Meanwhile, the Hindi version had a terrible occupancy of 6.9% in the theaters.

Second Best Telugu Occupancy

Pawan Kalyan registered the second-best morning occupancy of 2025 for a Telugu film. It surpassed Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s 70%, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Kingdom’s 64% morning occupancy and pushed Game Changer and Mirai, out of the top 5 occupancies of 2025.

Take a look at the top day 1 morning occupancies of major Tollywood releases in 2025.

HIT 3: 79%

OG: 71%

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 70%

Hari Hara Veera Mallu | Kingdom: 64%

Daaku Maharaaj: 60%

OG Ticket Sales

The ticket sales of the film has surpassed the 200K mark from 6 AM to 5 PM on BMS. It would be interesting to see if it surpasses the best ticket sales by a Telugu film on the opening day on BMS. Currently, the record is held with Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

