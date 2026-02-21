After having a good first week at the box office, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s O Romeo has entered the second weekend, and is winning the audience’s love! Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic action drama has shown a phenomenal trend on BookMyShow on the second Saturday, proving that the word-of-mouth is working like magic for this film.

Morning Peaks Brilliantly!

The BMS trends from the second Saturday morning are enough to prove that this Vishal Bhardwaj beauty will be hooting with great numbers by the end of the day at the box office. Between 8 AM and 12 PM, the film has already recorded 8K ticket sales on BMS.

O Romeo Box Office Day 9 BMS Sales

On the 2nd Friday, during the same window, O Romeo registered 5.4K tickets, which is a massive 48.7% jump in just 4 hours! The momentum will definitely In the 11 AM to 12:00 PM slot alone, the film shifted to 3.1K ticket sales, which is a significant leap from yesterday’s 1.9K ticket sales during the same hour.

With a 48% jump in the morning trends, the romantic drama is eyeing a huge 2nd Saturday total at the box office. If the night shows hold the same grip, we might see Shahid Kapoor‘s romantic saga hit the 1 million tickets milestone on BMS sooner than expected.

Currently, the film has crossed the 830K mark on BMS, proving that the film has a good theatrical pull. The film has been a consistent performer on BMS since day 1.

O Romeo BMS Sales Summary

Here is a breakdown of the ticket sales of O Romeo on BMS journey after 8 days.

Pre-Sales: 63K

Week 1: 729K

Day 8, 2nd Friday: 41.1K

Total: 833.1K

