The critical Monday Test has not been a tough one for Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s O Romeo, as the film has held its ground with a fair grip. After a rollercoaster opening weekend that saw a Valentine’s Day peak followed by a slight cricket-induced dip on Sunday, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is settling into a steady weekday rhythm.

While there is a standard post-weekend drop, the film is performing well enough to rewrite Shahid Kapoor’s career record books. In fact, by the end of week 1, it targets to cross the 50 crore mark at the box office.

O Romeo Box Office Day 4 Estimates

As per the early trends, the workday blues have not impacted O Romeo much, and the film maintained its pace in several key circuits. On the first Monday, February 16, the love-revenge drama earned in the range of 5 – 5.5 crore. The film registered an occupancy of 11.6% in the theaters.

With its Monday collections, the romantic drama has officially zoomed past the lifetime domestic earnings of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. The film has now secured a spot in the Top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor’s career in just four days! In fact, it stands very close to surpassing Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj‘s first collaboration, Kaminey, which earned a net collection of 41.3 crore in its lifetime in India.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor‘s career at the box office (India net collection)

Padmaavat: 300.26 crore Kabir Singh: 278.24 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore R … Rajkumar: 65.9 crore Udta Punjab: 59.6 crore Haider: 58.3 crore Kaminey: 41.3 crore O Romeo: 40 – 41 crore* Phata Poster Nikla Hero: 37.8 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 37.2 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

