Shahid Kapoor is back to rule the Valentine’s Day box office, and it seems the audience is ready to embrace his dark, poetic avatar! O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has hit the theaters amidst decent buzz, and the film has started its box office journey on a decent note, better than Shahid’s last Valentine’s Day arrival!

In 2024, Shahid Kapoor arrived with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and the film opened at 7.02 crore at the box office. His latest Valentine’s Day offering has opened better than the 2024 rom-com also starring Kriti Sanon in the lead!

O Romeo Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates

On the opening day, Friday, February 13, O Romeo earned almost 9 – 10 crore as per the early trends. With an occupancy of almost 11% this is a good number that ensures a good Valentine’s weekend at the box office as well.

Top 10 Valentine Openers!

With an estimated opening in the range of 9 – 10 crore, the film has comfortably secured a spot among the biggest openers during the Valentine’s Week. It has managed to push Mohit Suri’s Malang (6.71 crore) out of the Top 10 list.

Misses Shahid Kapoor’s Top 5

However, O Romeo has missed the top 5 openers of Shahid Kapoor‘s career. The 5th spot is still held by Udta Punjab, which collected 10.05 crore on its opening day. However, there is a silver lining! O Romeo has officially pushed Rangoon out of Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Openers list.

Here is the list of the top 10 openers of Valentine’s Week in the last 13 years.

Chhaava (2025): 33.10 crore Gully Boy (2019): 19.40 crore Gunday (2014): 15.50 crore Jolly LLB 2 (2017): 13.20 crore Love Aaj Kal (2020): 12.4 crore Roy (2015): 10.40 crore PadMan (2018): 10.26 crore O Romeo (2026): 9 – 10 crore* Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 7.02 crore Special 26 (2013): 7 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

