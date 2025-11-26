Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Worldwide Box Office Update

With a current global haul of $147.3 million, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the latest entry in the Now You See Me franchise, has now broken into the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025. And now, it is edging closer to achieving another milestone: surpassing the $150 million mark at the global box office, for which it needs to earn just $2.7 million more worldwide. It is expected to do so within the next few days.

As the threequel inches toward the $150 million mark, it is also closing in on the global earnings of Danny Boyle’s zombie horror sequel 28 Years Later, whose worldwide tally currently stands at $151.3 million. Before it hits that target, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is also nearing the global tally in Guy Ritchie’s 2017 epic fantasy action film, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Here’s how much more the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson-starrer heist film needs to earn to overtake it.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $37.9 million

International: $109.4 million

Worldwide: $147.3 million

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $39.2 million

International: $110 million

Worldwide: $149.2 million

As the above numbers suggest, the heist threequel needs to earn around $1.9 million more to outgross the Guy Ritchie-directed film in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is expected to overtake King Arthur: Legend of the Sword within the next few days.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Break-Even Point

The third installment of Now You See Me was made on an estimated production budget of $90 million (via The Numbers). So, to break even at the box office, the heist film needs to reach the $225 million mark worldwide, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means that it still needs to bring in approximately $77.7 million to achieve that milestone. It remains to be seen whether it can hit that target before the end of its ongoing theatrical run.

More About Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they employ bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their most ambitious trick yet.

