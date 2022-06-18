Nikamma Box Office Day 1: Shilpa Shetty Starrer Opens On Expected Lines, Needs Huge Growth On Saturday & Sunday

Nikamma opened on expected lines as 51 lakhs came in. These numbers are low, but then on expected lines as pre-pandemic it would have opened in 2-3 crores range and collections have come down to 25% at an average in post-pandemic now for majority of releases, as has been the trend for the last 6-8 months. Hence, 51 lakhs is pretty much a par score.

That said, it isn’t as if the cost of the making has come down to 25%, which means theatrical business is still important. Of course, OTT has come to the rescue for most of the films as the pre-sale of rights there have resulted in a good cost been covered in advance. Moreover, there is always satellite and music. Moreover, Nikamma isn’t overtly expensive either, and as a result if there is an increase in collections over the weekend then there could well be some sort of theatrical business.

The Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty starrer is primarily for the single screens and the mass centers, hence there is hope that footfalls here would get better, especially today and better. However the jump needs to be big and ideally the collections should go past the 1 crore mark today. If that indeed turns out to be the case, then Nikamma could well enjoy an open week ahead for itself since there is no other new Hindi release for competition.

