Young sensation Naslen is continuing his winning streak at the box office. After charming audiences with his relatable performances in Alappuzha Gymkhana and Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra in 2025, the actor has now impressed with his latest comedy-drama Mollywood Times. Entering its third weekend, the film has managed to put up steady numbers at the box office!

On Day 17, the film has successfully entered the list of the Top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 at the domestic box office! Operating on a heavily slashed screen count in its third week, the film managed to pull in good numbers over the weekend.

Mollywood Times Box Office Day 17

On the 17th day, the third Sunday, June 21, Mollywood Times earned 7 lakh. This matches its Saturday performance perfectly, showing a flat but healthy weekend holding pattern. The film recorded a decent 25% average occupancy across 74 tracked shows in India.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the film (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 7.67 crore

Week 2: 2.07 crore

Day 15: 9 lakh

Day 16: 7 lakh

Day 17: 7 lakh

Total: 9.97 crore

By pushing its 17-day domestic net total to 9.97 crore, Mollywood Times has safely widened its gap with Kattalan, which earned 8.52 crore. Aside from its 11.76 crore gross collection in India, the film has enjoyed an overseas gross of 7.25 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to 19.01 crore.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collections)

Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore Drishyam 3: 110.26 crore Aadu 3: 51.12 crore Athiradi: 36.97 crore Patriot: 31.6 crore Bharathanatyam 2: 25.55 crore Chatha Pacha: 16 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore Pallichattambi: 12.29 crore Mollywood Times: 9.97 crore

Mollywood Times Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 9 days.

India Net Collection: 9.97 crore

India Gross Collection: 11.76 crore

Budget: 8 – 12 crore

Budget Recovery: 83 – 100%

Overseas Gross Collection: 7.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 19.01 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Balan The Boy Box Office Day 3: Chidambaram’s Malayalam Thriller Recovers 35% Of Its Budget In The First Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News