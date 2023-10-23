After the success of OMG 2, all of Akshay Kumar’s fans had a sigh of relief as the poor run seemed to be ended for the actor. However, Mission Raniganj turned out to be a huge disaster at the worldwide box office, leaving everyone shocked again after Selfiee. Now, the latest update assures that the theatrical run is going to wrap up below the 50 crore gross mark. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the rescue thriller had no buzz in the pre-release buzz and witnessed one of the lowest pre-sales for Akshay Kumar. Of course, such films are dependent more on over-the-counter ticket sales, but considering the presence of Akshay, at least a respectable number was expected. That didn’t happen at all!

Upon its release, Mission Raniganj opened to mixed reviews from critics; however, word-of-mouth was decent. Surprisingly, it didn’t convert into footfalls, and the film never saw a ray of hope. Yes, it did enjoy some push due to National Cinema Day, but that was just for a single day. Eventually, it emerged as one of the biggest shockers for Akshay Kumar.

As per the latest update, Mission Raniganj has earned just around 31 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 36.58 crores. This is a really disturbing number and an alarming sign. Overseas too, it’s a complete washout as the film has made just 5-5.50 crores gross. On the whole, the Akshay Kumar starrer stands at just 41.58-42.08 crores gross at the worldwide box office, and the lifetime run will end below the mark of 50 crores gross.

Released on 6th October, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and others in key roles. It is based on Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the lives of trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in multiple projects in the coming days. One of his highly-awaited films is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action entertainer is expected to release next year. He’ll also be reprising his character of Veer Sooryavanshi in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

