Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning maintains its stronghold at the box office in China despite losing the #1 rank to the news release, How to Train Your Dragon. Tom Cruise’s magnum opus is also on track to achieve a new title at the Chinese box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tom’s film faces competition at home and overseas, which might result in the same fate as its predecessor. It is undoubtedly having a winning run in the theaters, but several new releases, especially another family film, and losing the IMAX screens will adversely affect its lifetime collections.

Mission: Impossible 8’s box office collection in China after 15 days

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, was released in China on May 30. It collected a decent $1.1 million on its third Friday at the box office in China. According to Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [foremerly Twitter], Mission: Impossible collected this number of over 60K screenings on its third Friday, witnessing a decline of -50% from last Friday. Mission: Impossible 8 reached the $52.4 million cume in China in just 15 days.

Set to beat The Croods: A New Age & Achieve an interesting feat in China

Mission: Impossible 8 is on track to surpass the 2020 movie The Croods: A New Age. According to the report, it collected $54.6 million in its theatrical run at the box office in China. Tom Cruise’s film will beat this collection this weekend and enter the top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films list in the post-pandemic era in China.

How much will the film earn on its 3rd three-day weekend in China?

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected $285K in pre-sales for the third Saturday and is playing over 53K screenings today. It is projected to earn between $4.5 million and $5.5 million on its third three-day weekend at the Chinese box office.

Worldwide collection update

Mission: Impossible 8 has collected $156.01 million at the box office in North America so far. It has also collected $301.2 million from overseas regions, taking the worldwide cume to $457.2 million in 21 days. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box office summary

North America – $156.01 million

International – $301.2 million

Worldwide – $457.2 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Materialists North America Box Office: Beats Lady Gaga’s House Of Gucci In Previews, Aims For A Good Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News